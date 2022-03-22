BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport High School’s AJ Dinaldo signed to play soccer with Potomac State College on Tuesday.

AJ Dinaldo

Dinaldo said he chose Potomac State because it is a two-year college for sports, giving him a better chance to get more playing time than he might at a four-year college or university.

He also said that if he chooses to move forward after two years, his experience at Potomac State will give him a leg up to compete professionally in soccer if he chooses that route.

“Not even just the soccer side but just the team in general, like we’ve built a huge bond and that has basically set me up, done a lot for me throughout these four years. And then soccer as a whole, especially for high school, has really helped me prepare especially from a young age because as freshman and sophomores, you’re going up against juniors and seniors, kids that are older than you,” Dinaldo said.

Dinaldo added he is going to major in computer engineering at Potomac State and that he enjoys the math and science that goes into it. At Potomac State, he will play one of two positions, either right or left back which will be solidified once he starts with the team.