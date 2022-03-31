BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Two Bridgeport baseball players signed to continue playing the sport at the next level.

Both Anthony Dixon and Ben McDougal signed with the Potomac State baseball program.

These players were a part of the Indians’ Triple-A state championship last Spring.

McDougal is going to be two-way player for the Catamounts, both pitching and hitting while Dixon looks to pitch and play first base.

McDougal makes it official

Both players like what their future head coach, Doug Little, has to offer including setting players up to reach their goals at another program.

The winning culture at Potomac State is much like the one at Bridgeport which is another reason these two players want to continue their careers with the Catamounts.



“I mean he’s a winning coach, like coach Shields he’s a winning coach too and I would just really like to play for him. Another reason is I got hurt last year, my elbow, and he told me that I could get better and recover and I thought that would be the best for me,” Dixon said.

Dixon puts pen to paper

“He’s very intelligent about the game of baseball and like Anthony said, he has a winning record and he knows how to win and at the end of the day he likes to compete just as much as everyone else and that’s what drew me in. I always thought that I’d go to college to pitch and then when he opened up the idea of me hitting too, most guys that have reached out to me, they just wanted me to pitch and coach Little is giving me a chance to hit too so I figured I’d take it,” McDougal said.

These players with join teammate Cam Cole, who signed with Potomac State a couple of weeks ago.



