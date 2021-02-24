Bridgeport’s Drew Hogue signs with Fairmont State baseball program

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport senior infielder, Drew Hogue, turned his drew into reality on Wednesday.

Despite having his junior high school season wiped out due to COVID-19, along with portions of this summer and fall, Hogue will be playing baseball past his days at the park that will eventually have his manager’s name on it.

Hogue signed with the Fairmont State baseball program on Wednesday.

“It’s really special. Like, I’ve grown up, since I was 14, coached by Billy Reep, and that’s all we’ve talked about since we were 14 years-old. And still super excited to play,” said Hogue. “Ever since I was in Little League, he was like, ‘Is that passion there for all of you?’ And I feel like for four of the nine of us it was.”

Hogue is not only part of a high school baseball program that has claimed six consecutive state titles, but is also part of a senior group that has now four players signed to play collegiate baseball.

He said Wednesday that the work he put in during the summer with the Appalachian Aces was a big help in his recruiting process.

Hogue, a multi-sport athlete, also said he won’t be playing basketball this year for Bridgeport High. Instead, he’ll be solely focusing on baseball, as he still has a little longer to wait before his senior season begins.