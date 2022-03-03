BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport High School’s Ezra Myers signed to continue his soccer career at Shepherd University.

Myers, the play-maker in the middle, plans to play center midfield for the Rams men’s soccer program.

Myers’ contributions to the Indians soccer team go beyond the stat sheet. His leadership and high soccer IQ helped lead Bridgeport to a Class-AAA Region I, Section 2 title this past Fall.

The Bridgeport senior gained interest from Shepherd and once he visited and met his future teammates and coaches, he was sold.



“I really liked the family atmosphere there and when I went up for a visit all of the guys were super nice and very welcoming and I think that’s why I chose there. The coach is extremely nice and the players are too. He got me in contact with them after I went up there to ask them questions about the program and every time I asked him a question they were quick to reply and it’s really a family there,” Myers said.

He plans to study biochemistry while playing soccer at Shepherd.

