Bridgeport’s Frank Why signs with Fairmont State baseball

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Fairmont State Fighting Falcons baseball program doesn’t have Who and What at first and second base like in the Abbott and Costello routine, but they will have a Why in the infield beginning with the 2022 season.

Bridgeport’s Frank why signed with the Fairmont State baseball program on Tuesday.

Why, like all baseball players in his grade, missed out on his junior season this year due to the pandemic.

As a sophomore, Why filled in as a pitcher when needed, but his main talents lie in the infield, which is where he’ll be positioned at Fairmont State.

“It’s close to home, they’ve got a good baseball program, and they’ve got the right schooling for me,” Why said on why he chose Fairmont State.

Asked what he needs to work on before he gets to the collegiate level, he said, “Definitely work on hitting the higher velo and pitching, I struggle with that sometimes, so that’ll be something I focus on.”