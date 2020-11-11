Bridgeport’s Goff, Paulsen sign with MEC schools to continue baseball careers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A pair of Bridgeport Indians baseball teammates signed to continue their careers at the next level as part of Wednesday’s National Signing Day.

Ryan Goff and Nathan Paulen — teammates and friends — signed with competing programs within the Mountain East Conference.

Goff, who’s not only been part of two Bridgeport High School baseball state championship teams, also won four state titles in his Little League Days. Goff, despite an offer from Division-I Marshall, signed with the University of Charleston baseball program.

“Something that’s very important to me is their winning program. Something I’ve done pretty much my whole life, is win, coming from Bridgeport,” said Goff. “I had offers from Division 1, 2 and 3, and I just really wanted to go somewhere I felt like I was wanted, and felt like I was needed. I just developed a really good relationship with the coaches, and everything just felt right about the University of Charleston.”

Paulsen, who’s also been part of the two most recent state championships on the diamond at Bridgeport High, inked with West Virginia State University. He says the Yellowjackets were the choice, both for baseball and for nursing.

“After talking with my family, we just kind of decided it was the best fit for me. Not too far from home, it has a good baseball program, and has the degree I want to go into,” he said.

Asked if the ability to play against his high school teammate was a factor in his decision, he said, “Yeah definitely . We definitely knew that going in. That will be enjoyable when it comes to it.”

National Signing Day coverage will continue throughout the remainder of Wednesday and Thursday.