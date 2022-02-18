BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport’s Gracie Courtney signed to continue her soccer career at the collegiate level with the Fairmont State Falcons.

Courtney, the Indians’ defender who’s not afraid to score from the back, has helped the Indians to back-to-back sectional titles in her junior and senior seasons.

“I’m super excited to work with the coaches and Kernell and I’ve done some training and I’m super excited to see what’s ahead. I’m excited to meet all of the girls and teammates and I’m just excited to see how they play,” Courtney said.

She already has ties to Fairmont as her brother attends the university and enjoyed all of the things the town and school has to offer.

“It’s very local, it’s very close to home and it’s a smaller school and I think I will do better on a smaller campus for education. Both of my parents went there and my brother is attending there right now and I’ve always had a love of Fairmont,” Courtney said.

Courtney officially joins her new head coach Kernell Borneo by signing her letter of intent on Friday.