Bridgeport’s Grisso named Coach of the Year

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Bridgeport head swim coach Jan Grisso has a lot to be proud of.

During the WVSSAC state swim meet she was named Coach of the Year.

Much of Bridgeport’s success is attributed to Grisso. Most recently she led the Bridgeport boys swim program to a runner-up state title as well as plenty more hardware to be displayed from the state meet.

This isn’t the first time the established coach has received this honor.

“It’s pretty exciting. I mean I won it I think 15 or 16 years ago when this WVSSAC state meet started and everything but it’s quite an honor. well our accomplishment is that they get better no matter if it’s by hundreds of seconds, tenths of seconds or whatever and i think that every kid on our team this year improved. and so for us, that’s the success.”

Bridgeport’s season concluded today and Grisso looks forward to many more wins.