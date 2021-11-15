Bridgeport’s Harbert signs with University of Charleston baseball program

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport’s Christopher Harbert signed to continue his baseball career at the University of Charleston.

Harbert was apart of a decorated Bridgeport baseball season in the Spring.

He helped lead the Indians to yet another Sectional, Regional and State Title, this time in Class-AAA.

Harbert said what drew him to UC was the similar culture surrounding Bridgeport.

“Definitely just a winning tradition and a winning attitude. Charleston is really successful too so it’s not much of a transition going into a winning program,” Harbert said.

Harbert joins former teammate Ryan Goff, who is a freshman on the Golden Eagles’ baseball program.

Harbert signs with UC surrounded by teammates and friends.

“I really liked the coaching staff as well as the player development and it fit me well academically too. I’ve always wanted to play in college, I had a few local offers too but Charleston really stood out,” Harbert said.

While he pitches and plays first base for the Indians, Harbert will play first with the Golden Eagles.

Harbert has one season left to chase another ring with Bridgeport before heading off to the Capitol city.