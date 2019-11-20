Bridgeport’s Haylee Griffith signs with Marshall women’s soccer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Thundering Herd have a new forward, and her name is Haylee Griffith.

The Bridgeport senior signed with Marshall on Wednesday to continue her soccer career at the D-1 level.

Griffith said she wanted to stay in-state, and is excited to play at the highest level she can.

And as is the case with a lot of athletes we talk to at these signings, it sounds like her visit to Huntington was a big factor in her decision.

“It’s just a good experience. I’m excited for Marshall. I’m excited to play the next four years. I wanted to stay home. And, I visited there. I liked the coaches. And, I just liked it,” Griffith said.