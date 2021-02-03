Bridgeport’s Hill, Moore ink with MEC football programs

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Devin Hill has a resume that not many high school football players have.

He’s a state champion, a three-year starter at Bridgeport (somewhat rare, given the depth and success of the program), and is an all-state player at the same school but in different classifications.

Hill’s services were sought after by every Division-II football program in the state, which meant he had options.

In the end, Hill chose to commit to West Virginia State, as he announced last week, and made official on Wednesday as part of National Signing Day. And he’s ready to get to work

“I’m definitely going to try to get down there to at least two or three of the (spring season) games and watch,” said Hill. “Maybe if I can, get down there to some of the practices, and then try to get a playbook and everything and start working on the field and all that.”

Hill and any other player that signed with an MEC school will be able to see their future teammate play in the spring.

Hill’s high school teammate, Hayden Moore, fits into that category, as well.

Moore signed on Wednesday to continue his football career with Glenville State.

Moore thrived this season in Bridgeport’s single-wing offense. He ran for 554 yards, at 6.7 yards per carry in the Indians’ eight games this season. He scored 11 touchdowns on the ground, and two more through the air.

“It was pretty fun. It was the first year I really got to run the ball. I liked it a lot,” said Moore when asked about this season.

Moore said he’s already been in contact with a few other of his future Pioneers teammates, including Morgantown’s Deandre Crudup.

Moore will have the chance to play on either side of the ball.