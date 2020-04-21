Bridgeport’s Knapp, Malenich sign with Salem swimming

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A pair of senior Bridgeport swimmers signed to continue their careers at the next level on Tuesday.

Phillip Malenich and Ryan Knapp, a pair of swimmers from Bridgeport’s 2019 championship team, and this year’s state runner-up squad, signed to continue their careers at Salem University.

Malenich, who competed in a number of events for the Indians including the 50 free, 100 free, 50 back and most relay events, says he plans to study criminal justice, and likes the small-college feel that Salem offers.

Congrats to Bridgeport’s Ryan Knapp (left) and Phillip Malenich (right) on signing to swim at @SalemUTigers pic.twitter.com/8F5iAaDsS6 — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) April 21, 2020

“It’s a smaller school, and I like that it’s a smaller atmosphere around the people. I really like coach Rick’s style of coaching. I think he can push me to be my best,” Malenich said.

Knapp has a personal connection to the Salem swimming program, and that, along with the great reception he felt from the Tigers team when he visited there, seemed to make the choice to join the Tigers pretty easy for him.

Salem’s nursing program was also a big factor for him.

But personal connections to the program was a big selling point, especially a fellow Indian swimmer heading there with him.

“I mean it’s always going to be nice to know that he’s going there and have someone there that I’m familiar with coming straight off the team, already having that connection, kind of like a brotherhood,” Knapp said.

Both Knapp and Malenich said they definitely feel ready for collegiate competition, given that they swam for such a successful program in high school at Bridgeport.