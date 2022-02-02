Bridgeport’s Landyn Reppert inks with Seton Hill football

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport’s Landyn Reppert is Pennsylvania bound after he put pen to paper on National Signing Day.

Reppert signed with the Seton Hill football program.

The first team all-state selection was a huge part of the Indians’ success on both sides of the ball. Reppert helped lead Bridgeport to the state semifinal in the Fall.

Reppert plans to play linebacker with the Griffins. He finished his final high school season with 70 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks and four fumble recoveries for the Indians…not to mention 15 touchdowns on offense.

Now he’s off to play college ball and a lot went into his decision.

“When I went there for the visit the culture was just absolutely amazing. The atmosphere was something that I’ve never been apart of. I really wanted that family feel that we have here at Bridgeport and that’s the exact feeling that I got from them,” Reppert said.

Reppert also connected with the coaching staff.

“They just recently got a new coach and I think he’s doing a fantastic job with the program and the coaches were great to me. Everyone was just super friendly,” Reppert said.



