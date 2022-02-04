Bridgeport’s Marra Johnson inks with Wheeling golf and swim

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport’s Marra Johnson is used to having a busy schedule and she committed to four more years of just that as she signed with the Wheeling University golf and swim programs.

Johnson has excelled in both sports for the Indians.

She’s in her senior swim season now and is already a Big 10 Conference champion breaking the meet record in the 200 IM.

The all Big 10, all county and all region swimmer is excited to continue swimming for the Cardinals.

Johnson also has had an impressive career on the links, qualifying for the state golf meet in all four years and playing at the top spot for the Indians this past season finishing top 10.

Being able to compete in both sports at Wheeling was important for Johnson. So when the Cards called and said it was a go, she knew it was the college for her.



“Wheeling had originally just reached out to me for golf and I had been talking to the golf coach a lot. Then when they finally told me I was going to be able to do both swim and golf I was already leaning more towards there. Then when we went up for the visit, I only got to meet with the golf team because the swim team was practicing while we were there but once I met all of the girls, it immediately just clicked and it was the family feeling I had been looking for,” Johnson said.



Johnson is set to compete in the regional swim meet this Saturday.

