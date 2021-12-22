Bridgeport’s Randy Keener inks with University of Findlay swim program

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport’s Randy Keener signed with the University of Findlay swim program on Wednesday.

Keener, a big name in the swim world, has proven to be the top high school boys swimmer in the state on multiple occasions.

In all three seasons, Keener took home the first place state title in the 200 IM.

That’s not nearly the extent of his accomplishments.

At the state meet alone during his career with the Indians, Keener also brought home gold in the 100 backstroke, the medley relay, 400 freestyle and a team state title his freshman season. That along with two team state runner up finishes in the past two seasons.

Keener joins a successful Findlay swim program who is currently ranked eighth in the nation.

Keener is excited for new competition at the collegiate level.

“Something Tom always told me is to stay humble. You could always hear I’m really fast but over there, I’m not going to be the fastest anymore. I think it’s going to be a really, really good time finding people to really get to race every day in practice. I have awesome teammates here but I think I’m going to double and triple the amount of them I have out there. I think it’s going to be a new environment,” Keener said.

The future Oiler plans to study computer science while competing with the swim team.