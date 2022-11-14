BRIDGEPORT, W.Va – With the early signing period for prospective college athletes opening up last Wednesday, athletes are continuing to make their commitments official.

A local hoops standout did just that today in Bridgeport.

Gabby Reep has put together more than enough accolades for one high school career and she still has one season with the Indians left.

With multiple all-state honors and 1,000 points already under here belt, it was time to decide where she would spend the next four years and today, Fairmont State officially became the pick.

The ability to stay close to home and experience a new dynamic with new coaches was too much to pass up.

“I like the coaches a lot. It was really appealing to me to play for female coaches because I never have before and really I just like their style of play there at Fairmont and I think I’ll fit in well there,” she said.

Those coaches are, of course, Fighting Falcons head coach Stephanie Anderson and her top assistant Miki Glenn.

The ability to play for two former north central West Virginia standouts, and in Glenn’s case, Bridgeport’s all-time leading scorer, and have their help developing her game made Fairmont State the top choice.

“They’re both two very good guards in high school, as well as college so it’s just ging to be really cool to play for them,” she said, “There’s always room for improvement. There’s always things I need to work on before I get to college. There’s always room to get better for me.”

Gabby Reep returns to the court for one more season with the Bridgeport Indians when the season tips off on December 3 against Hurricane.