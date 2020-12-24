Bridgeport’s Talia Beto excels in competitive archery, won WV triple crown

HEPZIBAH, W.Va. – While typical high school sports aren’t being played right now, a Bridgeport High School athlete is excelling in her sport, competitive archery.

BHS junior Talia Beto fell in love with archery at a young age and what began as a hobby turned into a successful competitive archery career.

“I have hunted all my life with archery and everything I got into it since I was real real little with shooting archery and everything. Then I started shooting competitively about three or four years ago. My first year I wanted to just try it out and everything and then I realized that I really liked doing it, I liked competing and I liked winning and everything and that’s when I really started getting into it and it’s just been nonstop from then,” Beto said.

Like any sport, archery requires a lot of practice and Beto puts the time in at the Bow Shop, the largest indoor shooting range in the state, any chance she gets.

“A lot. A lot of practice and a lot of time. A lot of hard work. A lot of practicing and it’s just repetitive. You come here, you think you’re going to be here for a little bit and then you end up staying and you just keep working and working until you get to where you want to be,” Beto said.

And all of that hard work paid off in her most recent accomplishment, winning the 2020 West Virginia Triple Crown, the biggest competitive archery competition in the mountain state.

“With the triple crown there are three legs. There is Huntington, Doddridge and Lumberport and each one is 30 targets. You go to each and you guess how far it is from you and everything. You just kind of take a guess at it and if you get it, you get it! Like I said a lot of hard work goes into it. It is not easy that is for sure. Some of the courses that we go on are very rough. But definitely winning the triple crown was one of my biggest accomplishments because it was relieving when I won that all of my hard work did pay off,” Beto said.

Beto also won first place in the Scholastic 3D Archery shoot in 2019. All of her accomplishments led her to earning an archery scholarship to Union College in Kentucky.

But with competing in such a unique sport, there is a lot of unknown to those who aren’t familiar with it. Beto said there’s a lot of girl power surrounding the sport.

“I think a bunch of it has to do with a lot of people don’t know that a bunch of girls do it because there are a bunch. I have traveled a lot with it and I have met some of the best people doing it. And I’m really good friends with a bunch of girls that do it. I mean I think it’s more common for someone to say it’s a boy sport but a lot of people don’t know that there are a ton of girls that do it,” Beto said.