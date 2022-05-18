BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport’s Mason Titchenal and Ryan Hannigan signed to continue athletics at the collegiate level.

Titchenal signed with the Fairmont State swim program. He’s already getting to know his future coaching staff and teammates.

“Right now I’ve already caught up with some of my teammates. We’ve got a group chat going on right now. It’s great coming in as a freshman, I’m excited to get to know my team and my coach,” Titchenal said.

The senior helped lead Bridgeport to a Class-AAA state runner up finish this past Winter while finishing top six in three different events and claiming a state title in the 200 medley relay.

Hannigan decided to try out for the Glenville State cheer program, without having previous cheer experience, and made the squad.

“I have never cheered before so this is going to be a new experience for me. I just wanted to try something new and maybe get involved with the school,” Hannigan said.

She signed with the Pioneers on Wednesday and said she wanted to get involved with the school in some sort of activity and cheerleading is it.