Bridgeport’s Tyler Norman inks with University of Findlay Men’s Soccer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport High School’s Tyler Norman signed to continue his soccer career with the University of Findlay Men’s soccer program.

Norman moved around a bit on the pitch but played mostly at the right outside midfield spot for the Indians but said Findlay’s formation is different than what he’s used to so he will play wherever the Oilers need him.

Findlay is traditionally a powerhouse in the Great Mid Atlantic Conference where in the past they’ve won conference championships and even made a run in the NCAA National Tournament.

Norman suffered a tough injury during the midst of his senior soccer season and is grateful for the opportunity to play collegiate soccer for the Oilers.

“I went up for a header and I landed on my shoulder and broke my collar bone in half. And just right there, I mean, everything started going through my head. I was terrified to see if I would be able to play my senior year and just knowing that I had the ability to go before my injury to go to the university and let them see what I have and then them giving me a chance knowing that my injury was there, it’s just amazing that I am able to pursue my dream,” Norman said.

Norman also said Findlay was one of the first schools who opened up ID camps for players to attend.

So once he had the in with the program, it was an offer he couldn’t pass up.