BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport’s Emilia Underwood signed to continue her cheerleading career at Alderson Broaddus University.

Underwood spent two seasons cheering for the Indians where she was apart of the state championship team along with collecting regional and Big 10 Conference titles.

The past two years, Underwood competed with Rockstar Cheer out of Pittsburgh where she brought home a silver and bronze trophy from the ‘Worlds’ competition.

That’s not all, she won NCA All-Star Nationals this past February.

She now takes her talents to Philippi.



“I chose AB with it being a smaller school, I feel like I do better in a smaller classroom setting and I really like to get to know everybody on a personal level and I feel like I can really be someone there and not just a number,” Underwood.

Underwood has been cheering for so long, she couldn’t imagine going without competing in the sport in college.





