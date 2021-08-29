Bridges, Dobbs hold basketball camp in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Saturday and Sunday the Fairmont Senior armory was filled with youth athletes and two of the most notable Fairmont Senior basketball alumni.

West Virginia University’s Jalen Bridges and Fairmont State’s Zyon Dobbs hosted a youth basketball camp.

WVU’s Jalen Bridges

The camp was split between three different age groups and athletes were able to work with Bridges and Dobbs to learn basketball skills and brush up on existing ones.

Fairmont State’s Zyon Dobbs leads a defense drill

Dobbs and Bridges wanted to give back to the Fairmont community and Dobbs said he hopes the kids left with a ‘hard work pays off’ mindset.

“That you just have to work hard. It’s not going to be easy to get into college so I just want these kids to know that you have to work hard and listen,” Dobbs said.

Between the three age groups, a lot of youth athletes came out to the armory to get instruction from the college basketball stars.

“It’s a great turnout. The kids that we had yesterday [Saturday] loved it and enjoyed it and we had one group today go already [Sunday] and we’re on our second group now and it’s been fun being with these kids and they really enjoyed it,” Dobbs said.