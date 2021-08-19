Bridges, Dobbs set to host basketball camp in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Former Fairmont Senior basketball stars are getting back to their old stomping grounds in the FSHS armory- and they are inviting you to join them.

West Virginia University’s Jalen Bridges and Fairmont State’s Zyon Dobbs have announced they are are holding a basketball camp. The duo is back on the hardwood together, this time teaching young basketball players.

It’s an official HOME Changin Da Game Presents: The Jalen Bridges & Zyon Dobbs Basketball Camp.

Join us in Fairmont August 28th-29th

All campers get a T-Shirt & Basketball.

To book your spot you can visit the link in my bio, or go to https://t.co/xsDRED0wI9. #HailWV pic.twitter.com/L6HvNSit1M — jalen (@jalenbridgess) August 18, 2021

Players interested in working with Dobbs and Bridges in shooting drills, ball handling skills, competitions and more have a chance to do so on August 28 and 29.

Dobbs and Bridges said they’ve decided to team up and host this camp because they want to give back to the Fairmont community and give players a chance to learn from collegiate basketball players.

“I feel that it’s great because people still show me love now. Throughout high school, even when I went out to James Madison and came back, the love was always there. So I just felt like this is what I have got to do to keep the community going, gotta make sure the kids are right. We don’t want West Virginia to fall behind in basketball so we want to keep it up,” Dobbs said.

“It’s super important to remember that I was one of them not too long ago. I was running around on Fifth Street playing with my friends, the same thing they’re doing. I think it’s always important to have big dreams and see people like me, Zyon, the Stills brothers, people who are doing wonderful things for their families, their community. It’s a big deal and people want to be apart of that,” Bridges said.

The camp will be divided into three age groups: K-3rd, 4th- 6th, and 7th-9th.

You can register for the camp here.