Bridges on committing to WVU: “It’s home”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The big news Monday of Jalen Bridges committing to play college basketball for Bob Huggins at West Virginia picked up a little more clarity Tuesday.

Bridges, a 4-star-rated recruit from Fairmont Senior, announced Monday that he had chosen the Mountaineers as his destination for collegiate basketball.

“It’s a really, really great feeling. I feel really good about my decision, and I have a lot of faith and trust in my coaches and my teammates. Can’t wait to get started,” Bridges said in a phone interview with 12 Sports Tuesday.

Tuesday it was announced by the university that Bridges is indeed enrolled at WVU, and has been added to this year’s roster.

Bridges is a top 100 player nationally according to 247Sports, ESPN.com, and Rivals. He also won the Evans Award this past season as the top high school player in West Virginia.

It’s not yet clear whether or not he will play this year, or if he will redshirt to then have four years of eligibility starting with the 2020-2021 season.

But what is clear, is that one of the top players in the state and in the country, will be in the Old Gold and Blue for the next four years.

And he says, it’s exactly where he wants to be.

“Just the visit. Just being here. It’s home. I loved it,” Bridges said when asked what helped him make his decision to play in Morgantown.

Bridges went on that official visit he mentioned last Friday, and it definitely sounds like it was an easy decision for him after that visit to the WVU campus.

When we spoke with Bridges, he said he was still going through the process with the university of actively enrolling; a process he said should be finished Wednesday. He also said he intends to major in Sports Management with the hopes of one day becoming a coach.

We’ll have more from Bridges on Wednesday.