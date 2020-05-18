Broderick becomes a Bobcat: Rohrbaugh inks with WVWC baseball

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – East Fairmont pitcher and corner infielder Broderick Rohrbaugh signed his National Letter of Intent Monday morning to join the West Virginia Wesleyan baseball program.

Rohrbaugh, like all spring sports athletes, had his senior season on the diamond taken away from him this year.

But the Bobcats coaching staff liked what they saw out of him from his junior campaign where he went 4-2 with a 1.84 ERA.

At the plate, Rohrbaugh hit for a .322 average in his junior season. He drove in 22 runs and was responsible for all three of the team’s home runs on the season.

“They have a really good sports program and academics. I just felt like I wanted to be a part of it. It feels really good, because I performed my junior year the best I could and it really paid out,” Rohrbaugh said.

The Bobcats will need his talent to translate to the collegiate level.

Rohrbaugh said he knows he needs to add some velocity level to his pitches between now and the start of next season, adding that he likes his fastball and curveball the best out of the pitches he throws.

In order to stay in shape, he says he’s been throwing regularly.