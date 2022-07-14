GRANVILLE, W.Va – The MLB Draft is coming up this Sunday and member’s of the West Virginia Black Bears are looking to make their final impressions on Major League scouts in hopes of hearing their names called this weekend.

One Black Bear who has certainly had an interesting path to Morgantown is Blaze Brothers, a Division II standout who has been among Jedd Gyorko’s most productive hitters this season.

While he’s been overlooked every step of the way, he feels like that has put a chip on his shoulder that will help him get where he wants to be.

Blaze Brothers: Went to junior college my first two years and transferred to a DII and then, now I’m going to a DI so I’m just taking small steps and now I made it here to the Draft League so I’m just trying to keep making those steps, keep making those steps and eventually, hopefully get drafted.

Brothers has been with the Black Bears since opening day and has been a consistent producer, hitting .302 with four home runs, 18 RBI and 23 stolen bases in 32 games but one of the most appealing aspects of his game that he has shown scouts this summer is the ability to play anywhere on the field.

Blaze Brothers: When I first got here, I was just mainly a second baseman but Jedd aksed me if I could play multiple positions and I was like, “Yeah, I’m down to play anything” and so I’;ve kind of turned into a utility guy for the team now and I’m trying to contribute anywat I can so we can win.”

While he hopes to hear his name called in the coming days, Brothers has one more year of college eligibility left and committed to play his final season at Division I Oral Roberts if he does not sign a professional contract.