Brown, Krinov each score 12 to lead Minutemaids over Tigers

ELKINS, W.Va. – Lewis County spoiled Elkins’ senior night in a 54-25 win on Friday night.

It started with a burst from Olivia Krinov who scored the first four of the Minutemaids points, both off of offensive rebounds.

Elkins took the lead for the first time in the game during the first quarter as Anna Belan took it to the hoop for two of her 11 points.

The Minutemaids led the Tigers 22-15 at the halftime break.

In the second half, Hannah Brown goes off and scores all 12 of her points in the last two quarters for Lewis County.

Krinov and Brown each scored 12 points to lead the Minutemaids over Elkins 54-25.