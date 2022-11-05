BECKLEY, W.Va – With a chance at redemption after falling short of the state title game last season, Morgantown girls’ soccer was on a mission once the Class AAA state championship game kicked off Saturday afternoon.

The Mohigans gave every bit of what they had against Parkersburg South and the start to finish effort paid off with a state championship.

Morgantown got on the board first in a game that was short on scoring chances when Gracie Brown slid a ball to Chloe Ratliff at the top of the box who chipped it past the keeper with nine minutes remaining in the first half.

The Patriots were held without a shot on goal until the 20 minute mark of the second half when a foul was called against Morgantown in the box.

Adrienne Altizer stepped to the penalty spot and her shot was saved by Madysen Scheller but the assistant referee ruled that Scheller had left her line early.

That sequence led to a yellow card assessed to Scheller who was forced to temporarily exit the match for reserve Camdyn Smith as a result.

Altizer put the second atttempt into the bottom right corner for the equalizer.

Late scrambles from both teams resulted in no goals and the match went to its first overtime period.

With a shade under five minutes in the first overtime, Ratliff sent a cross into the box that was controlled by Megan Wolfarth.

While turning toward goal, Wolfarth was taken down inside the penalty area, giving Morgantown a perfect chance at the golden goal.

Gracie Brown stepped up and buried her second overtime winner in as many days to deliver Morgantown a state championship by a score of 2-1.