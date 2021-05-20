Bryson Lucas captains first team all-state team in Class AAA; five other local players named all-staters

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A total of six players from north-central West Virginia have earned spots on the Class AAA boys basketball all-state teams, according to the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

The first team, reportedly, features three players who were among the leaders in the voting for the Bill Evans Award as the top player in the state: first-team captain Bryson Lucas (Robert C. Byrd), Jaelin Johnson (Fairmont Senior), and Jaidyn West (Notre Dame).

It should be no surprise that RCB leader and recent Cal U commit, Byrson Lucas, captains the Triple-A first team all-state squad.

Lucas averaged 17.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game for the Flying Eagles, who were the top-ranked team in the class throughout the entirety of the season. Lucas was a first team all-state selection in Double-A last year.

Johnson and West were also selected as first team all-state players last year.

Johnson averaged 23.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game for the Polar Bears this season. He finishes his career with 1,261 points, which is good enough for fifth place all-time in Polar Bears program history.

Johnson’s teammate, Zycheus Dobbs, is the lone freshman to earn a spot on either all-state teams in the class.

He was joined by RCB’s Gavin Kennedy and Grafton’s Ryan Maier on the second team all-state squad.

Below is a full list of the Class AAA all-state teams, including first and second team members, along with Honorable Mention selections.

CLASS AAA ALL-STATE TEAM

First team
Player                                  School                          Ht.        Cl.
Braden Chapman                Shady Spring              6-1        Soph.
Cole Chapman                    Shady Spring              6-0        Soph.
Devin Hatfield                      Herbert Hoover          6-1        Jr.
Jaelin Johnson                      Fairmont Senior         6-4        Sr.
Bryson Lucas (Capt)            Robert C. Byrd            6-5        Sr.
J.C. Maxwell                      Wheeling Central          6-3        Sr.
Ryan Reasbeck                    Wheeling Central        6-3        Jr.
Jaidyn West                        Notre Dame                5-11        Jr.

Second team
Hunter Bush                          Point Plesant              6-2        Sr.
Zycheus Dobbs                    Fairmont Senior        6-3          Fr.
Todd Duncan (Capt)            Shady Spring            6-1          Sr.
Jarron Glick                          Logan                        6-0          Jr.         
Drew Keckley                      Hampshire                6-2          Sr.
Gavin Kennedy                    Robert C. Byrd          6-0        Sr.
Ryan Maier                          Grafton                      5-9        Jr
Kolton Painter                      Nitro                          6-1        Jr.

Honorable mention
Ethan Blackburn, Westside; Dylan Blake, PikeView; John Blankenship, Lincoln County; Zack Bolen, Independence; Reece Carden, Scott; Praise Chukwudozie, North Marion; Anthony Cross, Weir; Indy Eades, Midland Trail; Joel Hawkins, Philip-Barbour; Jaedan Holstein, Shady Spring; Gavin Jackson, Trinity Christian; Jordan James, Liberty-Harrison; Luke Johnson, Ripley; Tyler Kelly, Weir; Ethan Kincaid, Winfield; Cam Manns, Shady Spring; Michael McKinney, Independence; Tariq Miller, North Marion; Rylee Nicholas, Nicholas County; Gage Patterson, Oak Glen; Mitchell Price, Elkins; Daniel Reed, Westside; Eli Robertson, Herbert Hoover; Zack Snyder, Lincoln; Kobey Taylor-Williams, PikeView; Michael Toepfer, Wheeling Central; Joseph Udoh, Nitro; Cavin White, Scott; Garrett Williamson, Logan

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories