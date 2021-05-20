Bryson Lucas captains first team all-state team in Class AAA; five other local players named all-staters

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A total of six players from north-central West Virginia have earned spots on the Class AAA boys basketball all-state teams, according to the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

The first team, reportedly, features three players who were among the leaders in the voting for the Bill Evans Award as the top player in the state: first-team captain Bryson Lucas (Robert C. Byrd), Jaelin Johnson (Fairmont Senior), and Jaidyn West (Notre Dame).

It should be no surprise that RCB leader and recent Cal U commit, Byrson Lucas, captains the Triple-A first team all-state squad.

Lucas averaged 17.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game for the Flying Eagles, who were the top-ranked team in the class throughout the entirety of the season. Lucas was a first team all-state selection in Double-A last year.

Johnson and West were also selected as first team all-state players last year.

Johnson averaged 23.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game for the Polar Bears this season. He finishes his career with 1,261 points, which is good enough for fifth place all-time in Polar Bears program history.

Johnson’s teammate, Zycheus Dobbs, is the lone freshman to earn a spot on either all-state teams in the class.

He was joined by RCB’s Gavin Kennedy and Grafton’s Ryan Maier on the second team all-state squad.

Below is a full list of the Class AAA all-state teams, including first and second team members, along with Honorable Mention selections.

CLASS AAA ALL-STATE TEAM

First team

Player School Ht. Cl.

Braden Chapman Shady Spring 6-1 Soph.

Cole Chapman Shady Spring 6-0 Soph.

Devin Hatfield Herbert Hoover 6-1 Jr.

Jaelin Johnson Fairmont Senior 6-4 Sr.

Bryson Lucas (Capt) Robert C. Byrd 6-5 Sr.

J.C. Maxwell Wheeling Central 6-3 Sr.

Ryan Reasbeck Wheeling Central 6-3 Jr.

Jaidyn West Notre Dame 5-11 Jr.

Second team

Hunter Bush Point Plesant 6-2 Sr.

Zycheus Dobbs Fairmont Senior 6-3 Fr.

Todd Duncan (Capt) Shady Spring 6-1 Sr.

Jarron Glick Logan 6-0 Jr.

Drew Keckley Hampshire 6-2 Sr.

Gavin Kennedy Robert C. Byrd 6-0 Sr.

Ryan Maier Grafton 5-9 Jr

Kolton Painter Nitro 6-1 Jr.

Honorable mention

Ethan Blackburn, Westside; Dylan Blake, PikeView; John Blankenship, Lincoln County; Zack Bolen, Independence; Reece Carden, Scott; Praise Chukwudozie, North Marion; Anthony Cross, Weir; Indy Eades, Midland Trail; Joel Hawkins, Philip-Barbour; Jaedan Holstein, Shady Spring; Gavin Jackson, Trinity Christian; Jordan James, Liberty-Harrison; Luke Johnson, Ripley; Tyler Kelly, Weir; Ethan Kincaid, Winfield; Cam Manns, Shady Spring; Michael McKinney, Independence; Tariq Miller, North Marion; Rylee Nicholas, Nicholas County; Gage Patterson, Oak Glen; Mitchell Price, Elkins; Daniel Reed, Westside; Eli Robertson, Herbert Hoover; Zack Snyder, Lincoln; Kobey Taylor-Williams, PikeView; Michael Toepfer, Wheeling Central; Joseph Udoh, Nitro; Cavin White, Scott; Garrett Williamson, Logan