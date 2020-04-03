Bryson Lucas’ monster season earns him statewide recognition

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Going from not earning All-State honors at all his sophomore year to sitting atop of All-State first team as a junior, Bryson Lucas has not only made a name for himself on Robert C. Byrd’s roster, but his talent is now recognizable statewide.

“When the season got canceled I thought that was my end point. I didn’t think I was going to get anything that I got but people saw what I did and knowing what I did last year transitioned to this year and me learning all the way from freshman year from the people I’ve been with on the team, it feels good,” Lucas said.

Lucas going up for the slam dunk.

(Photo by: Abbie Backenstoe)

And just by looking at highlights from this season, it’s not hard to see Lucas has been playing his best basketball. After losing its first two games of the season, RCB hasn’t lost since- In fact they won 22 straight.

“I think I just started to play my game and everything just developed with my shots growing and stuff and everything transitioned from defense into fast break offense and just knowing I had a team to support me through the whole run that we had the 22 game run that without them I couldn’t do the things I did,” Lucas said.

Lucas averaged 14.5 points and 8.1 rebounds per game in addition to 36 blocked shots on the year. But he is maybe most well-known for his crowd-pleasing slam dunks.

“It feels good you know just because a dunk can get momentum on our side and I think that’s what really separates us from other teams. We get momentum and we don’t look back after that,” Lucas said.

Wait…I wasn't at a dunk contest?



Bryson Lucas went off for RCB tonight in the 59-58 double OT win with 29 pts…must be the skittles #iykyk



Jaelin Johnson with a huge game for the Polar Bears with team-high 23 pts @RCBCoach 's crew with 15 straight wins pic.twitter.com/ZZm3mNHDIB — Abbie Backenstoe WBOY 12 Sports (@abackenstoeWBOY) February 13, 2020

The future is looking bright for the rising senior and the rest of Bill Bennett’s crew. Only losing senior Khori Miles on the starting lineup, the Eagles have mostly all of their talent back on the court next season.

“We have basically our whole team back minus our senior Khori Miles and it just feels good knowing that we have the same people, the same program coming back into it and i think we could go on a run next year too,” Lucas said.

Lucas also says achieving all of this recognition motivates him to do it all over again next year.