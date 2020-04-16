BU Boys soccer hosts virtual leadership team meeting to discuss goals

TENNERTON, W.Va.- The Buckhannon Upshur Boys soccer team started to prepare for the fall season a few weeks ago as head coach Mike Donato hosted a virtual team leadership meeting.

Donato and his selected leaders and captains got together via FaceTime for their annual meeting. One topic that was discussed is what the team can be doing to stay in shape and get touches on the ball during this time of sports being on hold.

“I told my captains and leaders you know reach out to other people, set up some goals try and you know talk to players make sure they’re staying active. you try to get a ball at their feet at least three times a week. I encourage them to use their social media because they have a team snapchat, Instagram , a Twitter and everything else to put out some challenges out to the different members of the team like whether it’s juggling, a running challenge, those types of things,” Donato said.

One of those team leaders is rising senior Ryan Hurst. He says he’s been taking it upon himself to keep working out.

“My mom and I, we’ve been getting lifting equipment stuff like that and so I’ll go out and ride my bike, take a run, and then lift in the evening or in the morning,” Hurst said.

As for the team as a whole in the upcoming season, the Bucs lose quite a few key players and starters including the starting goalkeeper.

“When we go into camp this summer there will be a competition for the starting goalkeeper position. you know Dalton saw some time in varsity last year and started all the JV games. and he’ll be going in as the favor. But we have a couple of guys coming in, one eighth grader coming in who was the starting goalkeeper as well for the middle school team so I’m really looking forward to that competition to see how that pans out,” Donato said.

Coach Donato is also looking at the positives during this time. He says a benefit of this is that it's bringing his guys together and making them want to be on the pitch even more.










