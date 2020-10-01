Buccaneer golf team prepares for state tournament

TENNERTON, W.Va. – The Buckhannon-Upshur golf team is headed to the 2020 state golf championship next week at the Jones Course at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling.

The BUCS finished the regular season with a record of 29-4, including a win in the I-33 cup. In the post season the BUCS picked up a third place finish in the Big 10 golf tournament, and a runner-up finish in the Class-AAA Region One tournament that punched their ticket to the state tournament.

“This is not something that fell in our lap, this is something they have strived for the last two seasons,” said B-U Head Coach Jason Westfall. “We have building over the past two seasons for the point we are at now.”

Evan Coffman and Isaac Lane have lead the BUCS throughout the season. Coffman entered the regional tournament ranked third in the region, while Lane was not far behind in sixth.

“Those guys are kinda one-a, one-b, one day the one might beat the other, the other day it might be a different one. Those two have kinda been our backbone,” said Westfall. “They finished fourth and fifth at the conference, they shot fourth and fifth at the region.”

Landon Hitt and Tucker Hurst will be joining Coffman and Lane at Oglebay next week. You can find a list of the tee times for the 2020 WV High School State Championship HERE.