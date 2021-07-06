Buckhannon native, Chris Wallace, reportedly accepts role with Houston Rockets

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Buckhannon native, and long-time NBA front office executive, Chris Wallace, has reportedly accepted a front office position with the Houston Rockets.

Wallace’s move to the Rockets was first reported by the Houston Chronicle, as well as ESPN.

According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, Wallace will Houston’s director of scouting.

Wallace began working in the NBA in the 1980s, and became general manager of the Boston Celtics ahead of the 2000-01 season. He’s credited with drafting Paul Pierce, among other players, during his tenure in Boston.

Wallace replaced another West Virginia native, Jerry West, in Memphis ahead of the 2007-08 season. He was hired as the Grizzlies’ general manger and vice president of basketball operations.

Wallace held the title as GM of the Grizzlies until April of 2019, when he moved into the team’s scouting department.

Houston currently owns three first-round picks in the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft (including No. 2 overall). Houston has back-to-back picks in the first round (Nos. 23 and 24), which could put Wallace and the Rockets in position to draft now-former WVU guard, Miles “Deuce” McBride.