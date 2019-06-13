Buckhannon Post 7 beats Ceredo-Kenova in three innings

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Buckhannon Post 7 defeated Ceredo-Kenova Post 93 out of Spring Valley by a final score of 3-0 in three innings Thursday.

Post 7 took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a single and a wild pitch. They then extended the lead to 3-0 in the third inning on a single by Nick Calef-Boring.

The game was suspended at the end of the third due to heavy rain, and the game then ended afterwards.

Two other games that were scheduled to follow the Buckhannon/Ceredo-Kenova contest were canceled in hopes of getting the last game of the night in.