SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Buckhannon-Upshur took a big lead into halftime, and led by 15 in the third quarter, in its season-opener Saturday night against No. 10 Lincoln.

The Cougars clawed their way back into the game, eventually taking the lead in the fourth quarter.

BUHS, took the lead back, and held onto it with a pair of free throws by Zach White.

The Bucs escape with the 55-52 win, beating a ranked team to start the season.