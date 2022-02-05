Buckhannon-Upshur, Elkins, Bridgeport swimmers break regional records en route to states

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Several region III meet records were broken as local swimmers punched their tickets to the state meet.

Buckhannon-Upshur’s Preston Bennett and Bridgeport’s Randy Keener were highlights.

Bennett broke the meet record in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:49.501. The record was previously held by Andrew Boyles in 2013 with a time of 1:50.66.

Bennett then broke his own record in the 500 free with a time of 4:58.48. He previously swam it in 5:01.34 last season.

Bridgeport’s Randy Keener smashed two meet records as well. Keener set a new record in the 200 IM with a time of 1:53.73. Keener then broke the 100 backstroke record with a time of 49.80. Keener took down the oldest existing boys record that was set back in 2005 and not only that, but he made the All-American time in that race.

BHS’ Marra Johnson also set a new meet record in the 100 breaststroke. Johnson finished the race in 1:09.43 and beat her old time of 1:10.56.

Elkins’ Isaac Anger broke the meet record in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:00.47. He broke Luke Pinti’s old record of 1:00.74.

The full region III meet results can be found here.