Buckhannon-Upshur, Elkins, Bridgeport swimmers break regional records en route to states

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Several region III meet records were broken as local swimmers punched their tickets to the state meet.

Buckhannon-Upshur’s Preston Bennett and Bridgeport’s Randy Keener were highlights.

Bennett broke the meet record in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:49.501. The record was previously held by Andrew Boyles in 2013 with a time of 1:50.66.

Bennett then broke his own record in the 500 free with a time of 4:58.48. He previously swam it in 5:01.34 last season.

Bridgeport’s Randy Keener smashed two meet records as well. Keener set a new record in the 200 IM with a time of 1:53.73. Keener then broke the 100 backstroke record with a time of 49.80. Keener took down the oldest existing boys record that was set back in 2005 and not only that, but he made the All-American time in that race.

BHS’ Marra Johnson also set a new meet record in the 100 breaststroke. Johnson finished the race in 1:09.43 and beat her old time of 1:10.56.

Elkins’ Isaac Anger broke the meet record in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:00.47. He broke Luke Pinti’s old record of 1:00.74.

The full region III meet results can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories