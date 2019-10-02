Buckhannon- Upshur hands RCB first loss of the season

Sports
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The undefeated Robert C. Byrd Eagles take on the Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers for a battle between two of the top teams in AA Boys Soccer.

Bucs are looking to give RCB its first loss of the year.

The score remains tied at 0 well into the first half. A true defensive battle as both teams record shots on goal, but both goaltenders come up with big saves.

Both defenses holding their own until Lane Tenney feeds it into the middle and out of nowhere comes Dawson Carpenter who blasts it into the back of the net. Buckhannon-Upshur leads 1-0 going into the half.

Bucs defense holds on and offense slides two more goals in to win this one 3-1. RCB takes home its first loss of the season.


