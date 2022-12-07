FAIRMONT, W.Va (WBOY) – The early season is a time to figure out exactly what you’ve got on the basketball court and play some teams you may not see in the postseason.

That’s exactly what Buckhannon-Upshur took away from its game against Fairmont Senior on Wednesday, along with a 47-36 win.

The Lady Bucs jumped out to a 15-point first quarter lead and while the Polar Bears continued to chip away as the clock rolled, the visitors never relinquished the advantage.

Early foul trouble for Buckhannon-Upshur forced consistent substitutions in the first half but a balanced offensive attack led by Gabriella Park with 12 points did the job.

Sadaya Jones scored a game-high 17 for Fairmont Senior in the loss.