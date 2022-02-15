TENNERTON, W.Va. – The high school basketball postseason play starts next week and the Buckhannon-Upshur girls program is right where it wants to be.

The Lady Bucs secured the top seed in the Quad-A region I, section 2 tournament.

BU is ranked sixth in the latest AP poll and the team is ready to make a statement this season.

The section is no joke with University, Bridgeport and Preston but the Bucs have recorded wins over each of their sectional opponents during the regular season and that’s what they set out to do.



“Getting it done we just have to come out as a team. Everything that we’ve worked for, coming in since my freshman year it’s always been we want that number one seed. So coming in here and practicing every day our goal from the beginning of the year has been get that number one seed and then we have our best shot of going to states,” Shelby McDaniels, senior guard said. “So knowing that we’ve put in the work and knowing that we come in here every day just to accomplish our goals I think is what’s going to help us most. Knowing that, hey this is what we’ve practiced for, this is what we’re going to do, this is what we’re going to accomplish.”

The Bucs are set to see Bridgeport in the first game of sectional play. Last time the two met, BU won 66-37 and they know it’s not easy to beat a solid team twice.

But Rob Kittle’s crew looks to get it done in front of their home crowd- the first time the Bucs secured home court advantage in a while.



“It’s really nice to be able to play a sectional game home this year because it’s tiring going away all the time. It’s nice to be able to play in front of our own crowd and get their reaction on how good we are this year,” Kendal Currence, junior forward said.



“I’m really excited about that. It’s crazy because it’s the first time we’ve hosted sections since the Hannah and Lauren team that went to states both years and I just think it’s really cool since we’re doing what they’ve done. I think we just have to come out and not get in our own heads and not take this game lightly and we just have to continue to do what we do and not take anything for granted,” Gabby Parke, sophomore guard said.

The Lady Bucs agreed that teamwork played a big part in the success this season and hope the hard work pays off on the road to Charleston.



“We come into practice everyday and we go as hard as we can because we know that in the big games we’re going to need to practice hard to go in and get the outcome that we want. We just work really hard and right now as a a team we’re going together really well and it just helps a lot of things whenever we get on the stage and we perform the way that we do just because of all of the practice and hard work that we know that we’ve put in,” McDaniels said.

Buckhannon-Upshur hosts Bridgeport on Tuesday with a 7 p.m. tipoff.



