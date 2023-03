CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) – An eight-run fourth inning propelled Buckhannon-Upshur to a 12-0 win over Liberty in Big X baseball action.

The Bucs struck first in the second with a Zach Calef-Boring sacrifice fly before exploding in the fourth including a three-run home run by Ryan Snyder.

Calef-Boring drove in four runs while recording his 100th career hit while Draden Rice threw five scoreless innings in the run-rule victory.