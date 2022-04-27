BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Buckhannon-Upshur battled for the 6-4 win over Robert C. Byrd on Wednesday night.

Buckhannon led 2-1 after the first inning but Robert C. Byrd gained the lead after a two-run top of the third.

The Bucs tied it up in the bottom of the fourth as Jansen Kimble singled to put the score at 3-3.

Kimble also had a nice night in the circle, throwing 10 strikeouts as the winning pitcher.

RCB climbed back on top by one after the Flying Eagles steal home for a 4-3 advantage in the top of the fifth.

It was all Bucs from there. Shelby McDaniels hits an RBI single to tie it up 4-4 then Brooklyn Robinson puts the ball into play and allows another run to score for the lead.

BU put one more run up to secure the 6-4 win.

Robinson led with two RBI, McDaniels went 2-for-3 at the plate.