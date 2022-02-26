TENNERTON, W.Va. – Buckhannon-Upshur pulled off a major win at home as it claims the AAAA Region I, Section 2 title over University.

The Bucs and Hawks kept it close throughout the first quarter but BU scored six straight points to end the first on top 12-8.

Buckhannon-Upshur led at the half 23-18.

In the third, the Bucs started to pull away posting a 36-25 advantage that the Hawks erased in the fourth.

But the late effort wasn’t enough as BU pulled out the win 47-43.

Kendal Currence led the Bucs with 13 points, Shelby McDaniels added 10 in the win.

Ella Simpson led University with 17 points.

BU will see Wheeling Park in the regional game.