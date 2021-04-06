Bucs push through in OT for rivalry win over Minutemaids

TENNERTON, W.Va. – Buckhannon-Upshur hosted rival Lewis County and came out with a big overtime win, 63-56.

The first quarter was fairly quiet for both teams but Lewis County led 7-6 at the end of it.

In the second quarter, the Minutemaids got going and took the lead 22-16 into the halftime break after Emma Starett hit a three before the buzzer for the Maids.

The third quarter was action packed. Freshman Gabby Parke scored 10 of her 20 points in the third alone to lead BU.

It was tied at 36-36 heading into the final quarter.

Foul shots decided the fate of the game with Starett nailing both of hers from the charity stripe to take the one point lead for the Maids but Parke made one of two that sent the game into overtime.

In overtime the Bucs got the best of the Maids and won 63-56.

Parke led BU with 20 points, Kenna Maxwell added 16 points.

Starett led the Maids with 16 points, Emma Cayton added 11 points and Olivia Krinov had 13.