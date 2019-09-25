Bucs sweep in double-header Boys soccer highlights

FAIRMONT, W.V.a. – Buckhannon-Upshur visits East-West Stadium to take on the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears.

First half the score stays 0-0. It was a hard fought defensive battle for both teams as neither the Bucs or Polar Bears could find the back of the net.

Well into the second half Ryan Hurst slides the ball right to Caden Andrick and he blasts one into upper left corner. Buckhannon-Upshur leads 1-0.

They score shortly after again bringing the score to 2-0 Bucs.

Fairmont Sr. had some chances offensively but could not capitalize. Bucs sweep the double- header in both Boys and Girls soccer.