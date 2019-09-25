Bucs sweep in double-header Girls soccer highlights

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Girls soccer began the double-header at East-West Stadium. The match up tonight was the Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers against the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears.

First half the Bucs go up 2-0 and they start the the second half strong when they slide one in early.

And the Bucs do not let up, Miranda Greene gains possession and she sends it up the field to Catherine Oliveto who dodges the keeper and finds the back of the net. Bucs go up 4-0 and they hang on to this lead to win this one shutout style… four to zip.