TENNERTON, W.Va. – The Buckhannon-Upshur girls soccer team defended home field, Monday night, defeating visiting University by a final score of 2-0.

Ashley Catlin scored the Lady Bucs first goal in the final minute of the opening half, and then Cameron Zuliani gave BUHS a 2-0 lead midway through the second half.

Buckhannon-Upshur advances to take on Bridgeport later this week for the section title.