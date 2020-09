RACHEL, W.Va. – The Buckhannon-Upshur girls soccer team picked up a lopsided win over North Marion on the Husky Highway Thursday night.

The Lady Bucs did most of their damage early in the first half — scoring six of their seven goals in the first 21 minutes of the game.

Catherine Oliveto and Lexi Kelley each scored a pair of early goals, as Buckhannon-Upshur coasted to a 7-0 victory over the Huskies.