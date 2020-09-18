BUHS Lady Bucs defeat Liberty in Clarksburg

CLAKRSBURG, W.Va. – The Buckhannon-Upshur girls soccer team defeated Liberty in Clarksburg Thursday night.

After leading 3-1 early in the second half, the Lady Bucs scored a pair of goals after our arrival at the game.

Maggie Nolte and Maggie Queen both scored in the second half to help lead Buckhannon-Upshur past Liberty, 5-2 the final score.

Mya Barnes scored the lone second-half goal for the Mountaineers. Barnes scored on a free kick with under 12 minutes left to pull Liberty back to within two goals.

Cameron Zulliani assisted on both Nolte and Queen’s scores.