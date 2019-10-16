BUHS & Lew Co split boys/girls double header, honor deceased Upshur County teen

WESTON, W.Va. – Two rivals faced each other for the only time this year on the pitch Tuesday in Lewis County.

But in between the girls and boys matchups, the rivalry was put on hold, and the teams came together in honor of the Upshur County teen who passed away over the weekend.

One of the players led the prayer, as the teams created a large circle around midfield; members from both schools emotional.

TEAMS COME TOGETHER: In between soccer games in Weston this evening, Lewis County HS and Buckhannon-Upshur HS teams… Posted by WBOY 12News on Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Soccer resumed after, and was played prior, with the Minutemaids picking up a 3-1 win in the first game of the evening, and then Buckhannon-Upshur earning a 4-0 shutout victory in the night cap.