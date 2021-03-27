BUHS’ Preston Bennett breaks Big Ten swim record; Bridgeport boys win conference swim crown

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The local high school Big Ten Conference held its annual conference championship swim meet on Saturday at the Clarksburg YMCA.

The Bridgeport boys were crowned conference champions once again. Randy Keener lead the way, and the Indians’ effort was aided by Marcel Rodriguez and Luke Pinti.

Individually, Buckhannon-Upshur’s Preston Bennett stared, as well.

Bennett battled with Pinti in the 200 IM, pulling away from the Indians senior on the final leg due to his great freestyle performance.

“I was thinking he was going to do that. And we battled to the end, until that freestyle, and then I kind of pulled away. But it was a good race,” said Bennett. “Yeah, it is good. I love competition, I love racing with people. It just makes me go even faster.”

Not only did Bennett win that race, but he also won the 500 freestyle, breaking the conference record by 11 seconds.

