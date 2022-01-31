BUHS swimmers see success at Big 10 meet, set sights on postseason

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The Buckhannon-Upshur boys and girls swim team had a strong showing at the Big 10 championship meet on Saturday.

The Bucs tallied a pair of meet records broken.

The BU girls 200 medley relay team of Cameron Zuliani, Cadence Vincent, Riley Vincent and Alayna Whitehair broke the meet record in 1:56.01. That same group of swimmers also won the 200 freestyle relay.

“We said did we get it? And he gave us a thumbs up so we were happy,” Zuliani said about her coach letting the relay team know they beat it.

The lady Bucs had a pair of individual winners including Cadence Vincent in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke and Zuliani who posted a first place finish in the 100 free.

Zuliani said her and her relay team set out to break the record in the 200 medley.

“We looked right before the meet because our coach had told us we were close to the records and we knew the girls who set both records, obviously it was years ago, but we always looked up to them when we were little and it was cool we said it would be nice for us to get these records and then more girls could look up to us in the future like we did them,” Zuliani said.

The BU boys also saw success adding another Big 10 meet record broken.

Preston Bennett beat his own record in the 500 freestyle finishing the race in 4:56.50.

Bennett was also apart of the relay team including Reis Leonard, Carter Zuliani and Owen Caynor who finished first in the boys 200 freestyle relay.

Bennett said both setting a new record individually and winning the relay was something he entered the meet wanting to accomplish.



“A couple meets ago I broke it then so that was definitely my goal going in was to re-break that record,” Bennett said. “I talked to the other guys about it I said you know guys, I really want to win that relay. We haven’t had the best relays in the past. My freshman year we didn’t even qualify for states in any relays so just seeing the growth that all of our guys have had is a good sign.”

The Bucs are back in action at the regional swim meet this upcoming Saturday at the Bridge Sports Complex.